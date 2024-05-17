What is love? Localish Life Episode 1

This episode of Localish Life aims to explore the fun, complex and beautiful concept of love.

What is love? See what locals think and some advice on how to find it on this episode of Localish Life.

Localish Life is a show hosted by and featuring locals showcasing some of the best people, places, food and products across America.

In this episode, we're exploring the idea of love. From grandparents learning to fall in love a second time to innovative chefs redefining puppy love and cuisine, we'll learn how people express their love, get some advice on where to look for it, and by the end, learn what love really means with a little help from our friendly locals.

