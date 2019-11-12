2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes

BATTERY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- (This story was first published in 2019)A special ceremony was held to honor two Coast Guard heroes who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks.On Tuesday, the Coast Guard named two soon-to-be-built fast response cutters in honor of the heroes. They are the newest generation of ships to provide protection where they are assigned."You all have no forgotten that day in September. And you all have not forgotten the courage and sacrifice of heroes like Vincent Danz and Jeff Palazzo," said Capt. Jason Tama with the Port of New York.Danz was a Coast Guard port security specialist and also an NYPD officer with the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit.Palazzo was a Coast Guard machinery technician and an FDNY firefighter with Rescue 5 on Staten Island."While Vincent and Jeff proudly served their country wearing our uniform, they made their ultimate sacrifice wearing your uniforms," Tama said.The naming nominations went to the Coast Guard commandant in Washington. Adm. Karl Schultz had the honor of naming the two cutters."These cutters and their crews will sail into storms when others turn and flee. And like their namesakes, they will put service before self so others may live," Schultz said.The Danz and Palazzo families were on hand for the moving ceremony which brought out a host of dignitaries.They were moved by the historic honor."It's a great honor for him and our family and like they said, he will always be remembered now in a way that will carry on for new generations in the Coast Guard," Jeff Palazzo's wife Lisa Palazzo said.Danz's widow Angela agreed."Vincent served most of his life, and this is a great testament to him and Jeffrey. You know they are just not going to be forgotten," she said.And among their other departments they are not forgotten."This is how we carry on their legacy by following the example of the heroism, selflessness and deep devotion set for us," said NYC Police Commissioner James O'Neill.----------