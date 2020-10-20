Virgin Mary statue vandalized outside church in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Virgin Mary statue was found vandalized outside of a church in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at Resurrection Roman Catholic Church on Gerritsen Ave in Marine Park.

According to Father William With, the statue was discovered Monday by a parishioner that approached the Virgin Mary for a prayer.

Authorities say the left hand of the Virgin Mary statue was cut off, along with a large crack along her head.

The church does not have any surveillance cameras, but says they do plan on installing a security system now.

The NYPD is investigating the act of vandalism.

This is not the first time a Virgin Mary statue has been defaced.

In September, a suspect picked up the statue outside a church in Coney Island and tossed it to the sidewalk below, causing significant damage to the statue.

And in June, a vandal spray-painted the statue with the word "idol" in Queens.
