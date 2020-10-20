Virgin Mary statue vandalized outside church in Brooklyn

The incident happened at Resurrection Roman Catholic Church on Gerritsen Ave in Marine Park.
According to Father William With, the statue was discovered Monday by a parishioner that approached the Virgin Mary for a prayer.
Authorities say the left hand of the Virgin Mary statue was cut off, along with a large crack along her head.
The church does not have any surveillance cameras, but says they do plan on installing a security system now.
The NYPD is investigating the act of vandalism.
This is not the first time a Virgin Mary statue has been defaced.
In September, a suspect picked up the statue outside a church in Coney Island and tossed it to the sidewalk below, causing significant damage to the statue.
And in June, a vandal spray-painted the statue with the word "idol" in Queens.
