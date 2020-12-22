NYC mayor wants to operate speed cameras 24/7 under Vision Zero proposal to state

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while Vision Zero works, there have been many pedestrian accidents during the pandemic in New York City.He said that he wants New York State to allow the city to operate its speed cameras 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."If you aren't speeding you won't get a ticket," Mayor de Blasio said.The mayor even admitted that he got a summons once for going too fast past a camera.He added that running the cameras during the overnight hours when many crashes occur could help drive the numbers of such incidents down."Let's use speed cameras to the maximum to save lives," de Blasio said.In addition, the mayor noted that the NYPD will be out in force to crackdown on drunk driving. He noted that the pandemic has caused an increase in drinking for some as well as the holiday season."We always look to crack down a little bit, especially around the holiday, whether its speed or alcohol involved. It's a great time to celebrate, but let's do it safely, let's do it carefully, let's make sure we are there for each other. Especially regarding our families. Nobody wants a tragedy around the holidays. So we are going to have some strategies and announcements forthcoming," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.----------