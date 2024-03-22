Volleyball coach accused of raping teen girl on Long Island, due in court

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A volleyball coach on Long Island is arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

Nassau County police say Jason Maser, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while working as a girls' volleyball coach for Sacred Heart High School in Hempstead and B &B Volleyball in Albertson.

They say the rapes happened on February 7 and March 7.

Maser, of Syosset, is facing charges of two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He's due in court Friday in Hempstead to answer to the charges.

Detectives are requesting anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect to contact the Special Victims Squad Detectives at (516) 573-4022 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

ALSO READ | Bill filed to prevent squatters from having rights in New York

Investigative Reporter Dan Krauth speaks to officials about the squatting loophole.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.