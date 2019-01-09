Wake for FDNY firefighter killed in fall during rescue in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Mourners gathered Wednesday night at a wake for the FDNY firefighter who died while trying to save victims of a crash in Brooklyn.

It marked the start of three days of services for Steven Pollard.

Pollard, 30, died Sunday when he fell through a gap on the Belt Parkway while responding to a car accident.

The wake at Marine Park Funeral Home continues Thursday from 2: 00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd R.C. Church at 1950 Batchelder Street in Brooklyn, New York.

WATCH: FDNY procession honors firefighter Steven Pollard


Pollard comes from a family of firefighters. His father, Ray Sr., served 31 years in Brooklyn. His brother, Ray Jr., served 11 years in Brooklyn.

Pollard is the 1,151st member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

