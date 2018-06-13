SELDEN, Suffolk County (WABC) --Family members of the little boy from Long Island allegedly kidnapped and killed by his own father are getting ready to say good-bye
A wake was held Wednesday afternoon at Giove Funeral Home in Selden for 2-year-old Jovani Ligurgo.
Police believe Jovani's father shot and killed Jovani and then himself in Virginia last week.
John Ligurgo was supposed to drop off Jovani to his mother per a custody agreement. Instead police believe he lit his apartment in Coram on fire and fled the area with Jovani.
John Ligurgo's parents attended the wake. "Horrible for them as well, they loved their grandbaby and just feel terrible that this all happened," said family member Frank Pulizzi.
Jovani will be laid to rest Thursday at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.
