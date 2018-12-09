EWING, New Jersey (WABC) --A wake will be held Sunday for the college student killed while serving as the designated driver for his friends.
20-year-old Michael Sot, a sophomore at The College of New Jersey died from injuries he sustained in a head-on crash that injured several classmates and reportedly involved an impaired driver.
Police say a 22-year-old driver, identified as David Lamer, was under the influence at the time of the crash Dec. 2 in Ewing.
Ewing police say he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another car near the college, seriously injuring eight people, including five students.
The wake for Sot will be held from 3 - 7 p.m. at a funeral home in Linden.
Funeral services will be held in Linden Monday morning.
