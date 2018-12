A wake will be held Sunday for the college student killed while serving as the designated driver for his friends.20-year-old Michael Sot, a sophomore at The College of New Jersey died from injuries he sustained in a head-on crash that injured several classmates and reportedly involved an impaired driver.Police say a 22-year-old driver, identified as David Lamer, was under the influence at the time of the crash Dec. 2 in Ewing.Ewing police say he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another car near the college, seriously injuring eight people, including five students.The wake for Sot will be held from 3 - 7 p.m. at a funeral home in Linden.Funeral services will be held in Linden Monday morning.----------