Wake for New Jersey college student who died in crash while acting as designated driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Friends and family will gather to remember 20-year-old Michael Sot, who was killed in a head-on crash.

EWING, New Jersey (WABC) --
A wake will be held Sunday for the college student killed while serving as the designated driver for his friends.

20-year-old Michael Sot, a sophomore at The College of New Jersey died from injuries he sustained in a head-on crash that injured several classmates and reportedly involved an impaired driver.

Police say a 22-year-old driver, identified as David Lamer, was under the influence at the time of the crash Dec. 2 in Ewing.

Ewing police say he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another car near the college, seriously injuring eight people, including five students.

The wake for Sot will be held from 3 - 7 p.m. at a funeral home in Linden.

Funeral services will be held in Linden Monday morning.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentdwiDUIdui crashcollege studentSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 children dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Police: FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
School assignment on Parkland shooter sparks major controversy
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
Show More
22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices
NYCHA launching new initiative focused on backlogged work orders
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
More News