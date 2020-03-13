Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan reimagined and transformed into condos

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An iconic New York City landmark is now being reimagined.The famous Waldorf Astoria, which closed its doors two years ago, is now undergoing a complete transformation and will soon open once again."You can enter with a traditional key if you'd like or will have a beautiful key fob that you can use to swipe into the apartment," said Dan Tubb, Douglas Elliman.Once inside this brand new two-bedroom and two and a half bath condo, you'll notice the Italian marble floors, custom stone countertops and, the price."This apartment would face Park Avenue on the 19th floor, it would be $6.25 million," Tubb said.That's what it would cost to call the famed Waldorf Astoria home."What we have is something that is iconic and globally known," Tubb said.Inside this two-bedroom model apartment, it was designed with a site line so you could see from one bedroom all the way to the other side of the apartment into the master bedroom. The bedroom has a massive custom built-in closet."Literally everything you're looking at is bespoke," Tubb saidFrom the heated bathroom floors, to the full-size washer and dryer, and even a closet for in-home package delivery, they thought of everything."It's very complete and turn key," Tubb said.Presidents, actors, and movie stars have called this landmark home.Cole Porter's vintage Steinway piano, which sat there for decades, has been restored.By 2022, the first 18 floors will open as a Hilton Hotel, the upper floors, 375 so-called super luxury apartments are complete with private amenities like a spa, a skylit lap pool.The units range from studios to penthouses."They will be about 6,500 square feet, they are duplex apartments with their own internal elevators and they have triple-height living rooms in each of the two copper clad pinnacles which are at the top of the building," Tubb said.Tubb would not comment on how the emerging coronavirus pandemic might affect the real estate market.But, the new Waldorf Astoria won't open for another two years, and he's hoping their decision to close and gut renovate the entire building will pay off."Because there's only one principal Waldorf Astoria and it had to be done the right way," he said.----------