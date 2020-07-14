Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings

By Eyewitness News
GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A section of wall collapsed off a Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning, prompting a full evacuation of three buildings.

It happened at a two-story semi-detached home on 17th Street in the Greenwood Heights section around 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Department of Buildings inspectors determined that the exterior side wall had collapsed to the ground below. They also observed further cracking at the roof level.

A violation was issued to the building owner for failure to properly maintain the building.

A Full Vacate Order was also issued, and the owner was ordered to erect a construction fence around the property.

Additionally, two neighboring properties have also been issued vacate orders as the department continues its investigation into the structural stability of the initial building.

The American Red Cross has been called to the scene and is offering immediate relocation assistance to anyone affected.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityevacuationcollapsewall collapsebuilding vacated
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows NYC gunmen who killed toddler; $10,000 reward offered
COVID News: Suffolk Co. cases "moving in the wrong direction"
Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; Quarantine list grows
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
Quarantine Update: NY, NJ, CT add 4 states to mandatory isolation list
Popular Jersey Shore pizzeria closing locations after positive tests
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Show More
Governor Murphy talks COVID response, school in fall on GMA
5 shot in 14 minutes in Brooklyn as shooting surge rages on
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
More TOP STORIES News