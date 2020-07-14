Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A section of wall collapsed off a Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning, prompting a full evacuation of three buildings.It happened at a two-story semi-detached home on 17th Street in the Greenwood Heights section around 10 a.m.No injuries were reported.Department of Buildings inspectors determined that the exterior side wall had collapsed to the ground below. They also observed further cracking at the roof level.A violation was issued to the building owner for failure to properly maintain the building.A Full Vacate Order was also issued, and the owner was ordered to erect a construction fence around the property.Additionally, two neighboring properties have also been issued vacate orders as the department continues its investigation into the structural stability of the initial building.The American Red Cross has been called to the scene and is offering immediate relocation assistance to anyone affected.The investigation is ongoing.----------