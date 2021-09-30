Disney World

OTRC shows you what's new at Walt Disney World for 50th anniversary celebration

Watch 'The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World' on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1
EMBED <>More Videos

On the Red Carpet at Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and On the Red Carpet is showing you what's new in the park for the EARidescent celebration.

Check out the videos in the player above to see what's happening around Walt Disney World in honor of the big milestone.

Among the highlights are Space 220 at the Mission Space pavilion in EPCOT, a dining experience on the space station. Guests begin their journey on a special space elevator that takes them to the stars. As they dine, they are surrounded by the amazing view of Earth from 220 miles above. EPCOT is also welcoming La Creperie de Paris into the park.

Watch "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1
EMBED More News Videos

Go behind the scenes of "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" on ABC Friday, Oct. 1.



The new ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is based on the animated feature "Ratatouille." Riders join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper through the kitchen, dining room and even the walls of Gusteau's famous Paris restaurant.

All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in "The World's Most Magical Celebration," beginning Oct. 1.

On Oct. 1, 1971, the resort opened to guests, culminating years spent planning and developing Walt Disney's "magical dream," officials said in a statement announcing the celebration. Since then, the vacation destination has expanded from Magic Kingdom, to include EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. The resort also includes multiple themed hotels, water parks and Disney Springs, a shopping and restaurant venue.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridatheme parkdisneyfoodu.s. & worlddisney worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
Deserving neighbor surprised with a trip to Disney
Brent Rivera surprises Disney "Magic Maker".
ABC special will celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary
TOP STORIES
NY man stabs 3 neighbors, 1 fatally, before taking own life: PD
New photo may show Laundrie camping before Petito reported missing
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
Powerball jackpot surges again; $1 million ticket sold in Brooklyn
3 victims randomly assaulted in 4 hour span on street in NYC
Video shows delivery driver accidentally toss package onto roof
Show More
NYC teen shot while being chased is 3rd 16-year-old killed in 2 days
COVID Update: FDA considering half-dose of Moderna shot as booster
School bus shutdown blamed on COVID as families scramble
Search for man who sexually assaulted woman on walking path in NJ
Lift your spirits! Village Halloween Parade saved by generous donor
More TOP STORIES News