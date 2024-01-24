Firefighters battling large fire at mattress warehouse in North Brunswick

Officials are responding to a large fire at a mattress warehouse in New Jersey.

Officials are responding to a large fire at a mattress warehouse in New Jersey.

Officials are responding to a large fire at a mattress warehouse in New Jersey.

Officials are responding to a large fire at a mattress warehouse in New Jersey.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a mattress warehouse in New Jersey, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials in New Brunswick responded to the four-alarm fire just before 4 p.m.

Citizen App video shows smoke pouring out of the building on George Road and Nassau Street.

Police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and find alternate routes, as there are major backups in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Illegal e-batteries being sold in New York City despite efforts to restrict access

7 On Your Side's Dan Krauth has more on the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.