Fire burns through large warehouse in Farmingdale

The fire broke out inside the building at 6:50 p.m. along Eastern Parkway in Farmingdale.
Citizen App video captured the scene as the fire burned.
The warehouse is abandoned, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is actively investigating the cause of the fire.
