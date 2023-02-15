Spring-like weather throws curveball to New York City businesses

New York City businesses like family-owned Columbus Hardware are one of many impacted by the warm winter weather we've had this year. Kemberly Richardson speaks with some of those business owners.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Spring-like temperatures in February may be great for residents, tourists and those commuting to work, but for many local shops, the warm weather is curveball to their business plans.

Wednesday showed no signs of winter as sun soaked the Big Apple along with mid-60s temperatures in February.

We can all adjust, but for many businesses, this confusing weather curveball can either be a hit or a miss.

"I said we should order more and there they sit," Debbie Kavourias said.

Space heaters are just one item found inside family-owned Columbus Hardware, where anything linked to snow is sitting on the shelves collecting dust.

Kavourias told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that each year as summer wraps up, she places a big order for those must-have cold weather items, including salt. This season, things haven't gone as planned.

"By the middle of December, we are reordering, so we've sold 200, we reorder 200 or 250, that didn't happen this year," Kavourias said.

WATCH | Robin Roberts surprises nurses at NYC hospital 10 years later

But something else is happening inside the store.

"Restaurants, they clean their sidewalks but in the winter there is no cleaning of sidewalks cause it will freeze, but we've been selling hoses," Kavourias said.

The section with cleaning supplies has also been extremely busy.

Kavourias says that given this exceptionally warm winter, anything to do with spring is selling.

Seeds just came in, along with pots and soil. The team is trying to keep up with mother nature and adjust.

"We have to order double, triple, so our whole type of ordering has changed," Kavourias said.

They are shifting gears at Fancy Apple too, where the area would normally be full of bikes to rent.

Folks are lining up to go for a spin in the city, including a family from Denver, where Wednesday's high was a bitter 16 degrees.

"We prepared for the snow except not today, a little unexpected surprise," tourist Nicole Sealy said.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.