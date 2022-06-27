Fireworks cause gunfire scare at Washington Square Park pride celebration

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was mass panic on Sunday at a pride celebration in Washington Square Park.

People went running in all directions after they thought they heard gunfire.



The NYPD says it determined the noise was actually fireworks that were set off.

