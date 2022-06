Fireworks cause gunfire scare at Washington Square Park pride celebration

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was mass panic on Sunday at a pride celebration in Washington Square Park.People went running in all directions after they thought they heard gunfire.The NYPD says it determined the noise was actually fireworks that were set off.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.