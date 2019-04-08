Water main break forces closure of Sayreville schools

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large water main break has forced both the middle and high school in Sayreville to close for the day Monday.The water main broke early Monday morning in front of Sayreville Middle School on Washington Road.School will still be in session at the Samsel Upper Elementary School and other K-3 elementary schools.Parents are warned that there could be significant delays in busing for those students.Washington Road is closed between Ernston and Deerfield roads.----------