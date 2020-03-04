Water main break suspends L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- L train service has resumed between Brooklyn and Manhattan after a water main break Wednesday morning.Water flooded the intersection of Driggs Avenue and North 7th Street around 4:30 a.m.The water condition caused flooding on local streets in Williamsburg and caused flooding at the Bedford Avenue Station.Crews were able to cap the main and the water receded.The cause of the water main break is not yet known, but work to repair it is underway.The MTA released a statement on why L Train service resumed quickly after the break:----------