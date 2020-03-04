WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- L train service has resumed between Brooklyn and Manhattan after a water main break Wednesday morning.
Water flooded the intersection of Driggs Avenue and North 7th Street around 4:30 a.m.
The water condition caused flooding on local streets in Williamsburg and caused flooding at the Bedford Avenue Station.
Crews were able to cap the main and the water receded.
The cause of the water main break is not yet known, but work to repair it is underway.
The MTA released a statement on why L Train service resumed quickly after the break:
"This morning around 4:30 a city water main break in Williamsburg caused water to enter the subway system in the area of the Bedford Av L train station. Our drains successfully and safely took in the water, due in part to extensive drain cleaning that has happened as part of both the Subway Action Plan and the ongoing L Project. In addition to drain cleaning, the L Project includes resiliency upgrades to the line and stations including an 8 inch-high step outside all of the new station entrances, which helped reduce the amount of floodwater entering the Bedford Av station and helped us restore service faster. After this morning's water main break, L service was suspended between Myrtle Av and 1 Av as power had to be shut off while DEP worked to stop the water. Customers were served by alternate subway lines and shuttle buses, and regular L service resumed with residual delays at 7:05 in the morning."
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Water main break suspends L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News