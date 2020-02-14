Water main break shuts down part of Route 20 in Paterson

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break shut down part of Route 20 in Paterson, New Jersey, early Friday.

The southbound lanes were shut down as a result of the break.

It happened near McLean Boulevard at 3rd Avenue around 6 a.m.

The water flowed right towards the front of the Department of Public Works.

Crews were working to shut down the main so they could repair it.

It's not yet known what caused the break.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonwater main break
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News