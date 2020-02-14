Water main break shuts down part of Route 20 in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break shut down part of Route 20 in Paterson, New Jersey, early Friday.
The southbound lanes were shut down as a result of the break.
It happened near McLean Boulevard at 3rd Avenue around 6 a.m.
The water flowed right towards the front of the Department of Public Works.
Crews were working to shut down the main so they could repair it.
It's not yet known what caused the break.
