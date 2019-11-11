Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular New Jersey mall

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A major water main break forced the closure and evacuation of a popular New Jersey mall Monday.
Officials for The Mall At Short Hills said the ruptured occurred underneath the mall.
Power was shut off to the entire building, and the mall was evacuated.
"We are assessing the situation and hope to re-open today," officials said in a Facebook post. "Please check back for updates."
