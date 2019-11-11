Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular New Jersey mall

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a patron at the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J., passes the Boll & Branch furniture store (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A major water main break forced the closure and evacuation of a popular New Jersey mall Monday.

Officials for The Mall At Short Hills said the ruptured occurred underneath the mall.

Power was shut off to the entire building, and the mall was evacuated.

"We are assessing the situation and hope to re-open today," officials said in a Facebook post. "Please check back for updates."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
millburnessex countymallwater main breakshort hills mall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Watch the NYC Veterans Day Parade and ceremonies
Where to watch 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' and 'Rachael Ray' on Monday
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Man charged in hotel worker's death refuses Anguilla hearing
NYPD: 13-year-old girl raped while walking to friend's house
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Show More
Family: 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack
Mild on Monday - then cold air returns
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend, then himself in murder-suicide
Man sues Madonna over delayed start time of concert
1 killed, 3 others hurt in LI boat crash; driver arrested for BWI
More TOP STORIES News