Water main break floods Canal Street subway stop

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, November 21, 2022 12:07AM
A water main break flooded the Canal Street subway stop causing significant disruptions along the 1, 2, and 3 subway lines.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A water main break flooded the Canal Street "1" train subway stop Sunday forcing the closure of the station and causing significant disruptions along the 1, 2, and 3 lines.

Transit personnel first noticed water gushing from the broken main at approximately 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning.

Water was shut off to the area just over an hour later, but crews are still working to clean up the mess.

1 train service is suspended between 14th Street and South Ferry.

3 train service is suspended.

2 trains are running along the 5 line in Manhattan.

