Water main break floods Canal Street subway stop

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A water main break flooded the Canal Street "1" train subway stop Sunday forcing the closure of the station and causing significant disruptions along the 1, 2, and 3 lines.
Transit personnel first noticed water gushing from the broken main at approximately 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning.
Water was shut off to the area just over an hour later, but crews are still working to clean up the mess.
1 train service is suspended between 14th Street and South Ferry.
3 train service is suspended.
2 trains are running along the 5 line in Manhattan.
