Water main break floods Upper East Side block

Video from Citizen App shows the break flooding several lanes of Third Avenue near East 79th Street.
Emergency crews were working to cut the water flow and repair the break.
It's not yet known what caused the main to break and if any businesses have been affected by the water.
ALSO READ | Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube