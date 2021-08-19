Water main break floods Upper East Side block

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Water main break floods Upper East Side block

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break shut down a block on the Upper East Side.

Video from Citizen App shows the break flooding several lanes of Third Avenue near East 79th Street.



Emergency crews were working to cut the water flow and repair the break.

It's not yet known what caused the main to break and if any businesses have been affected by the water.

ALSO READ | Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citywater main break
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
2 dead in crash involving cement truck on I-287
Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane affecting Northeast
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Facebook wants you to hold your next meeting in VR
Shocking video of gun battle outside building in Astoria
Giant rubber duck mysteriously appears in Maine harbor
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with spot showers
9 hospitalized in cluster of Legionnaires' disease in NYC
Masks in schools tops agenda ahead of start of classes
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"
More TOP STORIES News