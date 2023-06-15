Rescuers pulled a man from a vehicle that plunged into the water off a dock in Patchogue.

Officer, firefighter rescue man who drove car off dock into water in Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer and a Patchogue firefighter rescued a man who drove into Patchogue Bay early Thursday.

The driver, Nestor Riosarvealo, 33, careened into the water off Mascot Dock, at the end of South Ocean Avenue, just before 5 a.m.

A witness spotted the incident and called 911.

Fifth precinct Police Officer Edward Pitre along with Patchogue Fire Department Member Peter Feehan dove into the water, broke the 2017 Nissan sedan's windows and pulled Riosarvealo from the vehicle.

Riosarvealo, Officer Pitre, and Firefighter Feehan were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where they were all treated for minor injuries and released.

ALSO READ | Middle, elementary school students set sail in the East River on their handmade boats

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.