Hero off-duty officer saves elderly woman from drowning in Wantagh

WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- Quick thinking by an off-duty officer in Nassau County helped save the life of an 80-year-old woman.The woman fell into the water and became trapped under a dock at the Wantagh Park Marina Wednesday afternoon.An off-duty Nassau County Police Department Aviation Unit officer happened to be walking past at the time.He ripped up the boards of the dock and held the woman's head above water while he waited for more help.She was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital.----------