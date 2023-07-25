In Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, there were reports of multiple trees down. Crews found that falling trees had knocked out electricity to homes in the area of 1960 Bay Ridge Avenue.

Reports of flooding, trees down as dangerous storms hit the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong and potentially dangerous storms moving through parts of the Tri-State area are bringing downpours and reports of flooding and downed trees on Tuesday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are already in effect for New York City and much of the Tri-State, as well as flash flood warnings in some parts of the city and New Jersey.

In Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, there were reports of multiple trees down. Crews found that falling trees had knocked out electricity to homes in the area of 1960 Bay Ridge Avenue.

Citizen App videos from the area showed trees and branches down on one street.

There have been no reports of injuries.

There have also been reports of trees down in New Jersey.

In Union County, video captured heavy downpours.

The weather is also impacting travel with Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy airports all reporting ground stops. The ground stop is in effect in Newark until 5 p.m., Kennedy until 5:15 p.m. and LaGuardia until 5:30 p.m.

Power outages have been reported across the Tri-State, with close to 1,800 outages reported in New York City, 2,372 on Long Island, over 20,000 in New Jersey, and hundreds reported in other parts of the area.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

