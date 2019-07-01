2 dead after severe storms with straight-line winds hit Long Island, Connecticut

COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm tore through part of the tri-state area on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two people.Some of the most severe weather happened in western and central Suffolk County, Long Island.Sudden straight-line winds brought down trees in Huntington east through Commack and from around Bay Shore east through Oakdale.The National Weather Service reports that there was no evidence of rotation found, but the damage was consistent with straight-line winds and downbursts.Many residents were hoping power would be restored Monday morning as the cleanup continues.More than 27,000 people remain without power.The storm brought heavy rain some places, and according to the National Weather Service, quarter sized hail.This interrupted a lot afternoon activities Sunday and took many by surprise.A woman who was swimming off of Fire Island drown as a result of the quick moving storm.She was found about an hour and a half later near the shore. Sadly, she could not be revived.The storm moved over Long Island and into Connecticut where a 54-year-old man was killed in Fairfield. A tree limb landed on his car.There are road closures in Suffolk County due to downed trees and power lines. Power companies are hoping to have everything restored by the end of the day Monday.----------