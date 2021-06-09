Small earthquake reported near Tuckerton, New Jersey

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 was reported 3 kilometers south of Tuckerton at about 7:52 a.m.
Did you feel the Earthquake this morning? There was a small earthquake, 2.4 magnitude, just south of Tuckerton, NJ. Let me know if you felt it and share with friends! pic.twitter.com/Amqmocdl6d— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) June 9, 2021
The depth of the quake was relatively shallow at 5 kilometers.
There is no word on any injuries or damage.
In New Jersey, officials say earthquakes usually occur when slowly accumulated strain within the Earth's crust is suddenly released along a fault. The energy from this movement travels as seismic waves along the ground surface and within the crust. The arrival of this released energy is felt like an earthquake, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.