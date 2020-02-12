weather

AccuWeather Alert: Bookend showers & thunderstorms

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and thunderstorms | Updated 7-day forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will feature a round of showers and thunderstorms during the morning commute and then another in the afternoon throughout the Tri-State.

Friday will remain unsettled with some showers as the storm front departs, paving the way for a brighter weekend.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and thunderstorms. High 71.

Friday
Stays unsettled. High 78.

Saturday
Still a chance for storms. High 86.

Sunday
Hot and humid. High 89.

Monday
Hot and humid again. High 90.

Tuesday
Sun and sizzle. High of 90.

Wednesday
Heat wave. High of 90.


