AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and cool

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be brisk and cool to start off the weekend.



Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.

Sunday
Still a chill. High of 40.

Monday
Late rain with a high of 48.

Tuesday

Blustery flakes with a high of 37.

Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.

Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 50.

Friday
Rainy start to 2021.

