NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be brisk and cool to start off the weekend.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.
Sunday
Still a chill. High of 40.
Monday
Late rain with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Blustery flakes with a high of 37.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.
Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 50.
Friday
Rainy start to 2021.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and cool
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News