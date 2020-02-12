NEW YORK (WABC) -- A few flood Warnings remained in effect in parts of the Tri-State area after storms prompted a Tornado Watch Monday.
Temperatures will drop Tuesday as the stormy weather clears out and drier air moves in.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Tuesday
Chillier wind. High of 56.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.
Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.
Friday
Shower chance with a high of 50.
Saturday
Trending drier with a high of 49.
Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 48.
Monday
Storm offshore possible with a high of 44.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Storms move out, temperatures drop
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News