AccuWeather: Storms move out, temperatures drop

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A few flood Warnings remained in effect in parts of the Tri-State area after storms prompted a Tornado Watch Monday.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday as the stormy weather clears out and drier air moves in.

Tuesday
Chillier wind. High of 56.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.

Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 50.

Saturday
Trending drier with a high of 49.

Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 48.

Monday
Storm offshore possible with a high of 44.



