AccuWeather Alert: More snow this weekend

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.
Check here for more details on this storm, which is expected to be less intense than the last one.
Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 40.
Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: More snow. High 34.
Monday
Brisk and colder. 28.
Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 38.
Wednesday
Arctic blast. High 32.
Thursday
Stays cold with a high of 28.
Friday
Frigid! High 28.
