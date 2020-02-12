weather

AccuWeather Alert: More snow this weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend as a southern storm threatens to bring snow back to the area on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.

Check here for more details on this storm, which is expected to be less intense than the last one.

Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 40.

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: More snow. High 34.

Monday
Brisk and colder. 28.

Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 38.

Wednesday
Arctic blast. High 32.

Thursday
Stays cold with a high of 28.

Friday
Frigid! High 28.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Video shows skier, snowboarder hitting slopes on Staten Island streets
How much snow where you live?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
FBI searching for victims in pair of NY child porn cases
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Show More
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Cuomo, Murphy join forces to push for COVID relief, SALT repeal
6 relatives, including 2 kids, zip-tied during NYC home invasion
COVID Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Snowy Owl caught on camera perched in Central Park
More TOP STORIES News