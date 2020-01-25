AccuWeather Alert: Saturday Soaker

A significant amount of rain will arrive by midday, push through the region relatively quickly and move out by later tonight.
Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect Saturday morning through the afternoon for many areas across the tri-state region. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for other parts of the region as well.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
PM Soaking with a high of 50
Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 47.
Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.
Wednesday
Chilly sun with a high of 40.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.
Friday
Gentle January with a high of 44.
