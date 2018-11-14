AccuWeather Alert: Snow total forecast inches higher for some places

NEW YORK (WABC) --The first snow of the season will be a nuisance for some before changing to rain, but the snow could accumulate several inches north and west of the city, especially in higher elevations.
GET IT: Download the AccuWeather app to get alerts and the forecast wherever you go
A storm will begin to take shape along the East Coast by early Thursday, and with cold air in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will spread from south to north during the day.
Winter weather advisories have been issued for some parts of the Tri-State area ahead of the storm.
Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.
As far as accumulations, we're thinking a slushy coating to an inch in New York City and the near the northern suburbs. Farther north and west, expect one to three inches of snow before the changeover, but more than 6 inches could fall in higher elevations.
Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts