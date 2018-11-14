WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow total forecast inches higher for some places

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first snow of the season will be a nuisance for some before changing to rain, but the snow could accumulate several inches north and west of the city, especially in higher elevations.

GET IT: Download the AccuWeather app to get alerts and the forecast wherever you go

A storm will begin to take shape along the East Coast by early Thursday, and with cold air in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will spread from south to north during the day.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for some parts of the Tri-State area ahead of the storm.

Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.



As far as accumulations, we're thinking a slushy coating to an inch in New York City and the near the northern suburbs. Farther north and west, expect one to three inches of snow before the changeover, but more than 6 inches could fall in higher elevations.


Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
What is a nor'easter?
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
On Sandy anniversary, NJ offers new help to homeowners
More Weather
Top Stories
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Exclusive: Parents blame NYC shelter for baby's death
Elderly man drives around barricade, into construction hole
NYPD: Question over child's costume prompts subway assault
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
College student killed in New Jersey hit and run
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Show More
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Police kill security guard detaining gunman at Illinois bar
Plan for Amazon HQ in Queens sparks protests
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Suspect sought in string of violent Midtown robberies
More News