AccuWeather Alert: Snowy and breezy as winter storm arrives

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is an AccuWeather Alert day as another winter storm arrives. It will be breezy with snow at varying rates and could come down heavily later morning or early afternoon before tapering off late. Winter Storm Warning has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State. Check here for more details on this storm, which is expected to be less intense than the last one.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Breezy and snow. High of 33.Brisk and colder with a high of 28.Rain or snow? High of 38.Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 28.Cold and overcast with a high of 28.Very cold. High of 28.