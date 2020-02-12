weather

AccuWeather Alert: Snowy and breezy as winter storm arrives

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is an AccuWeather Alert day as another winter storm arrives. It will be breezy with snow at varying rates and could come down heavily later morning or early afternoon before tapering off late.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.

Check here for more details on this storm, which is expected to be less intense than the last one.

Sunday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Breezy and snow. High of 33.

Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 28.

Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 38.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 28.

Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 28.

Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.
