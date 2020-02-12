weather

AccuWeather: Blustery but some sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The nor'easter will pull away and we'll see some breaks of sunshine on Wednesday, although it will remain blustery.

Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.

Wednesday
Still windy. High 35.

Thursday
A bit milder. High of 38.

Friday
Light rain or a mix. High 42.

Saturday
Brisky and chilly. High 36.

Sunday
Another nor'easter? High 34.

Monday
Biting wind. High 24.

Tuesday
Bright but bitterly cold. High 23.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
