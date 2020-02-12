AccuWeather: Blustery but some sun

Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.
Wednesday
Still windy. High 35.
Thursday
A bit milder. High of 38.
Friday
Light rain or a mix. High 42.
Saturday
Brisky and chilly. High 36.
Sunday
Another nor'easter? High 34.
Monday
Biting wind. High 24.
Tuesday
Bright but bitterly cold. High 23.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.