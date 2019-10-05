Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with a possible afternoon shower.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Breezy and milder with a high of 70.

Monday

Possible rain with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 69.

Wednesday
Offshore storm with a high of 66.

Thursday
Some sunshine with a high of 68.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 68.

