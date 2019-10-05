AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with a possible afternoon shower.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Breezy and milder with a high of 70.
Monday
Possible rain with a high of 76.
Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 69.
Wednesday
Offshore storm with a high of 66.
Thursday
Some sunshine with a high of 68.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 68.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
