AccuWeather: Chilly rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday it will be cloudy and chilly with rain and a mix of snow in some areas.




Sunday
Chilly rain. High of 40.

Monday
Turns sunny with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 44.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 42.

Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 44.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

Saturday
Showers possible. High of 39.

