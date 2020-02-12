AccuWeather: Chilly rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday it will be cloudy and chilly with rain and a mix of snow in some areas.
Sunday
Chilly rain. High of 40.
Monday
Turns sunny with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 44.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 42.
Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 44.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.
Saturday
Showers possible. High of 39.
