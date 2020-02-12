weather

AccuWeather: Clouds break for some sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winds will dry up the morning rain Saturday as warmer air moves in and brings temperatures to the low-50s.




Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Saturday
Damp start with a high of 53.

Sunday
Chilly with rain and snow in some areas. High of 40.

Monday
Turning partly sunny with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 44.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 42.

Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 46.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

