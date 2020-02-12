AccuWeather: Clouds break for some sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winds will dry up the morning rain Saturday as warmer air moves in and brings temperatures to the low-50s.
Saturday
Damp start with a high of 53.
Sunday
Chilly with rain and snow in some areas. High of 40.
Monday
Turning partly sunny with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 44.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 42.
Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 46.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.
