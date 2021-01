AccuWeather: Clouds break for some sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winds will dry up the morning rain Saturday as warmer air moves in and brings temperatures to the low-50s.Damp start with a high of 53.Chilly with rain and snow in some areas. High of 40.Turning partly sunny with a high of 46.Clouds and sun. High of 44.Mostly sunny with a high of 42.Partly sunny. High of 46.Sun to clouds with a high of 42.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app