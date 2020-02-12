weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy with periods of rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle mainly in the afternoon but could begin in the late morning.

Sunday
Mainly PM showers. High of 44.

Monday
Morning shower with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Brisk and colder. High of 38.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.

Thursday
Partly sunny and breezy. High of 50.

Friday
More clouds with a high of 46.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 46.
