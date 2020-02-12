weather

AccuWeather: Colder and breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny, rather breezy and colder as temperatures stay in the 30s.

Monday
Colder and breezy. High of 39.

Tuesday
Still chilly with a high of 41.

Wednesday
Milder breaks. High of 49.



Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 53.

Friday
Clouds, then sun. High of 44.

Saturday
First day of spring!
Near normal with a high of 48.

Sunday
Mostly Sunny. High of 50.

