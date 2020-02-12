AccuWeather: Colder and breezy

Monday
Colder and breezy. High of 39.
Tuesday
Still chilly with a high of 41.
Wednesday
Milder breaks. High of 49.
Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 53.
Friday
Clouds, then sun. High of 44.
Saturday
First day of spring!
Near normal with a high of 48.
Sunday
Mostly Sunny. High of 50.
