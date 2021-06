AccuWeather: Filtered sun

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will feature filtered sun and temperatures in the mid 70s.A shower is possible north and west of the city, but more widespread showers and storms will hold off until later in the week.Clouds and sun. High 75.Showers and thunderstorms. High 73.Sun and a storm. High 80.Chance for a storm. High 84.Hot and humid. High 89.Hot and humid again. High 90.Sun and sizzle. High of 90.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app