AccuWeather: Filtered sun

A shower is possible north and west of the city, but more widespread showers and storms will hold off until later in the week.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 75.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms. High 73.
Friday
Sun and a storm. High 80.
Saturday
Chance for a storm. High 84.
Sunday
Hot and humid. High 89.
Monday
Hot and humid again. High 90.
Tuesday
Sun and sizzle. High of 90.
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
