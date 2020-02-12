weather

AccuWeather: Filtered sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Filtered sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will feature filtered sun and temperatures in the mid 70s.

A shower is possible north and west of the city, but more widespread showers and storms will hold off until later in the week.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 75.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms. High 73.

Friday

Sun and a storm. High 80.

Saturday
Chance for a storm. High 84.

Sunday
Hot and humid. High 89.

Monday
Hot and humid again. High 90.

Tuesday
Sun and sizzle. High of 90.


MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.




RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
Our America: Climate of Hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
NYC mayoral candidates on the attack ahead of debate, primary
Elementary school project about Hitler causes controversy
Homeless man charged with punching Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
Search on for driver who struck, killed 70-year-old pedestrian
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
Crisis center working to help LGBTQ+ teens with their mental health
Show More
3 NJ families get keys to 1st homes thanks to new program
Zero new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing
Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
Man suspected of using his dogs to lure girls in NYC in custody
More TOP STORIES News