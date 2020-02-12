weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Still comfy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be comfy before the humidity comes back again.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Monday
Mostly sunny for Labor Day with a high of 79.

Tuesday

More humid with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Humid and showery with a high of 81.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 80.

Friday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 79.

Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 76.

Sunday
A few showers possible with a high of 77.




