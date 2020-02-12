AccuWeather: More clouds

weather

By Eyewitness News
Bright skies, temps stay mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will gather on Friday with slightly cooler temperatures and a possible shower to the west.



Friday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 62.

Saturday
Spot shower. High of 63.

Sunday
Soggy start. High of 64.

Monday
Cool shower. High of 58.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 65.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 64.

Thursday
Possible showers. High of 60.

