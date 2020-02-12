weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain returning

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but periods of rain may begin in the afternoon and into the evening. A brief heavy shower is possible in the early evening with possible snow flurries to the north.

Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 56.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions and a high of 43.

Tuesday
Chilly choice. High 48.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.

Thursday
Even milder. High 63.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 65.

Saturday
Still mild with a high of 65.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Timeline: Snow develops near NYC as cold air moves in behind Zeta
10/29/12: Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in NYC
Father and daughter injured in Harlem shooting
Shops brace for election night madness in NYC by boarding up
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
Celebrating the TCS New York City Marathon: Watch it Sunday, only on ABC7NY
Arrest made after pregnant woman killed in NJ shooting
Show More
The Countdown: Trump, Biden appeal to opposite demographics
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland
COVID Updates: Officials shut down massive warehouse party in NYC
More TOP STORIES News