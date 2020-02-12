weather

AccuWeather: Light snow/mix

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Light snow and a mix of precipitation will continue across the Tri-State on Friday.

You'll find the latest snowfall totals for the region here.

Friday
Light mix with a high of 34.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 36.

Sunday
Calmer chill. High 36.

Monday
Snow or rain. High 39.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 42.

Wednesday
Partly sunny, milder. High 48.

Thursday
Chance of rain. High 48.

