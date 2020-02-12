NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some parts of the area saw one of the warmest Christmases on record, temperatures plummet and it will be brisk and cool to start off the weekend.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 34.
Sunday
Still a chill. High of 40.
Monday
Cloudier and more mild with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Brisk and colder with a high of 35.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.
Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 52.
Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 52.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy and cool
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News