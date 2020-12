AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy and cool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some parts of the area saw one of the warmest Christmases on record, temperatures plummet and it will be brisk and cool to start off the weekend.Brisk and cold with a high of 34.Still a chill. High of 40.Cloudier and more mild with a high of 48.Brisk and colder with a high of 35.Partly sunny. High 40.Evening shower with a high of 52.Chance of rain with a high of 52.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app