AccuWeather: Partly sunny, less humid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The humidity finally drops Thursday after storms move out of the Tri-State, leading to a beautiful and partly sunny day.

Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 82.

Friday
Much cooler. High 74.

Saturday
A bit warmer. High 77.

Sunday
PM thunderstorm chance. High 78.

Monday
Showers and storms. High 82.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 78.

Wednesday
Cooler again. High of 73.


