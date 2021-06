AccuWeather: Partly sunny, less humid

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The humidity finally drops Thursday after storms move out of the Tri-State, leading to a beautiful and partly sunny day.Lowering humidity. High 82.Much cooler. High 74.A bit warmer. High 77.PM thunderstorm chance. High 78.Showers and storms. High 82.Clouds and sun. High of 78.Cooler again. High of 73.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app