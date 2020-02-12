weather

AccuWeather: Peak heat

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Peak heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be sunny and very warm as temperatures reach their peak around 87 degrees for many parts of the Tri-State.

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android





Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 87.

Thursday
Cooler coast. High of 80.

Friday
More clouds with a high of 78.

Saturday
Comfy cover with a high of 83.

Sunday
Toasty thunderstorm. High of 87.

Monday
Cooler mix. High of 77.

Tuesday
Shower, thunderstorm. High of 80.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Large waterspout spotted at Jersey Shore over weekend
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is the Wild West': Parking enforcement agent shot in head speaks out
Man slashed in neck at Union Square subway platform
NY to adopt CDC guidance, but NYC recommends indoor masking
Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans
How to cope with 'reopening anxiety' as restrictions are lifted
Employers offering incentives to fill job openings amid pandemic
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
Show More
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Asian man repeatedly punched on Manhattan sidewalk
COVID update: Restaurant hesitancy still exists over indoor dining
Man sets building on fire during violent NY domestic dispute: Police
Several reported BB gun shootings causing havoc in NJ town
More TOP STORIES News