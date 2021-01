AccuWeather: Rain and possible mix with snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A coastal storm is expected to bring rain throughout the Tri-State and a possible mixing of snow in some areas north and west of the city.A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for parts of the area till Monday morning.Chilly rain and possible mix with snow. High of 39.Turns sunny with a high of 43.Clouds to sun. High of 43.Mostly sunny with a high of 43.Partly sunny. High of 44.Sun to clouds with a high of 40.Possible rain or snow. High of 42.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app