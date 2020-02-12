NEW YORK (WABC) -- A coastal storm is expected to bring rain throughout the Tri-State and a possible mixing of snow in some areas north and west of the city.
A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for parts of the area till Monday morning.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Sunday
Chilly rain and possible mix with snow. High of 39.
Monday
Turns sunny with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun. High of 43.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 43.
Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 44.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 40.
Saturday
Possible rain or snow. High of 42.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Rain and possible mix with snow
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More