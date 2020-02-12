weather

AccuWeather: Rainy and breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Wet weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudy and brisk and will remain cool with intervals of rain.

Sunday
Rainy and breezy with a high of 56.

Monday
MEMORIAL DAY! Shower to sun. High of 67.



Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Sun to showers. High of 76.

Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 75.

Friday
Still a chance of rain. High of 80.

Saturday
Warm blend with a high of 83.

