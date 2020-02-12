AccuWeather: Rainy and breezy

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Sunday
Rainy and breezy with a high of 56.
Monday
MEMORIAL DAY! Shower to sun. High of 67.
Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Sun to showers. High of 76.
Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 75.
Friday
Still a chance of rain. High of 80.
Saturday
Warm blend with a high of 83.
