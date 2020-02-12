AccuWeather: Snow arrives late

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major winter storm is arriving Wednesday for the Tri-State area. Expect heavy snow and sustained wind gusts of 35 mph or more.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire New York City are for Wednesday into Thursday. A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area and blizzard-like conditions are possible.
Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow arrives in the afternoon and windy. High 32.
Thursday
Snow tapers off. High of 30.
Friday
Partly sunny. High 30.
Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 33.
Sunday
Afternoon shower. High 40.
Monday
Clouds to sun. High 43.
Tuesday
Windy shower. High of 44.
