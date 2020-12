AccuWeather: Snow arrives late

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major winter storm is arriving Wednesday for the Tri-State area. Expect heavy snow and sustained wind gusts of 35 mph or more.A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire New York City are for Wednesday into Thursday. A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area and blizzard-like conditions are possible. ACCUWEATHER ALERT : Snow arrives in the afternoon and windy. High 32.Snow tapers off. High of 30.Partly sunny. High 30.Sun and Clouds. High of 33.Afternoon shower. High 40.Clouds to sun. High 43.Windy shower. High of 44.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app